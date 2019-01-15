× More Rain in the Forecast as Mandatory Evacuations Go Into Effect in Woolsey Fire Burn Area

More rain is in the forecast Tuesday during a series of powerful winter storms that have prompted mandatory evacuations in Woolsey Fire burn areas Tuesday morning.

Specific properties in the following areas received door-knock notification and posted notice at their residence Monday night and it will happen again Tuesday at 8 a.m.

Corral Canyon / El Nido

Escondido / Old Chimney

Escondido Drive / Latigo Canyon

Malibu West / Trancas Canyon

Malibou Lake

All of Ramirez Canyon Road and adjacent streets

Paradise Cove Mobile Home Park & Restaurant

In addition, Malibu’s public schools will be closed Tuesday.

Juan Cabrillo Elementary School

Point Dume Marine Science School

Webster Elementary School

Malibu Middle and High School

Heavy rain is expected through Tuesday night, according to the National Weather Service.

A total of 1.5 to 3 inches of rain is predicted in Los Angeles, Ventura and the Santa Barbara south coast, with up to 4.5 inches in south facing slopes and the Santa Monica Mountains, according to the weather service.

Residents can expected widespread heavy rain, isolated thunderstorms and gusty southeast winds.

Rain might bring mud and debris flows near recent burn areas, rockslides across canyon roads, significant travel delays due to road closures, stream and creek flooding, as well as roadway flooding.

As of 6 p.m. Monday, the following areas are on alert and residents are being asked to be aware of changing conditions should they need to evacuate:

Matilija / Wheeler Springs / North fork

South Coast of Ventura County / Community of Malibu, see map below

Thousand Oaks – Various Streets, see map below

Sage Mountain Senior Living Center only – Thousand Oaks

Oak Park

No evacuations were in place Tuesday morning.

An evacuation order is also in place for areas affected by the Sherpa, Whittier and Thomas Fire in Santa Barbara County, where mud and debris flows are possible beginning at 10 a.m. Tuesday.

Visit ReadySBC.org for details about evacuations in Santa Barbara County.

A winter storm warning is in effect for mountain areas of Ventura and Los Angeles counties.

The storm will also cause snow levels to rise to 5,500 to 6,500 feet, with one to two feet of snow expected above 6,500 feet.

Motorists are advised to keep an extra flashlight, food and water in vehicles in case of emergency.

Rain will continue through Friday, before a warming and drying trend is expected to take over, the weather service reported.

Another, weaker storm system “could” move into the area next week, according to the agency.