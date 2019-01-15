× Police Seek Man Who Allegedly Grabbed Girls Outside Anaheim School

Police are looking for a man who has allegedly been grabbing girls from behind near an Anaheim high school.

The sexual batteries occurred last week near Savanna High School, 301 N. Gilbert Street, but the latest attack happened Monday in the 2800 block of West Lincoln Avenue, according to Anaheim police.

In each incident, the victims described being accosted by an unshaven man in his 20s or 30s as they were walking home.

The man allegedly approached each of the victims, grabbed them from behind and ran away, authorities said.

He is described as being between 5 feet 3 inches and 5 feet 6 inches tall, with a thin built and short hair.

Police are collaborating with the Anaheim Union High School District to ensure the safety and well-being of all students.

Authorities are asking residents to be aware of their surroundings and report suspicious activity.

Anyone with non-emergency information can call the Anaheim Police Department at 714-765-1900 or Crime Stoppers at 855-TIP-OCCS or http://www.occrimestoppers.org.