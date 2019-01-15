× San Diego Safari Park: Baby Giraffe Kumi Euthanized After Likely Being Gored by Antelope

A 5-month-old male giraffe born at the San Diego Zoo Safari Park was euthanized near the end of December after being gored in the stomach, probably by an antelope, said zoo spokeswoman Christina Simmons.

The giraffe, named Kumi, was born Aug. 6, 2018. He was in good health until he was discovered the morning of Dec. 29 with the gore wound. A veterinary assessment found that the wound couldn’t be treated, Simmons said, so animal care staff made the difficult decision to put him down.

The zoo announced Kumi’s passing in a statement posted Friday on Facebook.

The incident highlights the dangers that animals can encounter, even in a managed habitat, if they are to have any of the natural experiences they would have in the wild.

Click here to read the full story on LATimes.com.