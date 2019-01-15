The News Director’s Office: Advancements in TV Technology & Chasing Neil Armstrong

Hank Hundemer, Sr. VP of Engineering for Tribune Broadcasting Company, stops by the News Director’s Office to talk about some of the important advancements in television technology. Hank explains how these innovations are tied to the “Space Race,” and shares the story how he finally got to meet the elusive Neil Armstrong.

