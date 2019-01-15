North Hills Traffic Collision on 405 Freeway Exit Ramp Injures At Least 1 Person, Forces Road Closure

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

A four-vehicle traffic collision on a 405 Freeway exit ramp in North Hills injured at least one person who had to be extracted from a vehicle Tuesday, according to the California Highway Patrol.

Los Angeles Fire Department officers responded to the scene at around 4:30 p.m. at the Roscoe Boulevard exit ramp off the southbound 405 Freeway.

Aerial footage from Sky5 showed four visibly damaged vehicles stopped on the rain-soaked road as firefighters worked on the scene to extricate a victim from one of the vehicles that had been pushed off the roadway.

Another vehicle appeared to have spun 180-degrees and stopped facing another vehicle head-on.

The unidentified victim was moved onto a gurney and hospitalized with an unknown condition.

The cause of the collision was not immediately available. It is unknown if weather conditions contributed to the incident.

Heavy rain pounded Southern California all day Tuesday, soaking the roads and prompting several road closures and evacuation orders.

All lanes of the Roscoe Boulevard exit ramp were closed for around an hour due to the collision, according to CHP.

SIGALERT CANCELLATION: ROSCOE BLVD OFF-RAMP FROM SB I-405 IS NOW OPEN — CHP PIO - LA County (@CHPsouthern) January 16, 2019

SIGALERT ISSUED IN LOS ANGELES: SB I-405 AT ROSCOE BLVD, ALL LANES WILL BE BLOCKED FOR APPROX 1 HOUR DUE TO A TRAFFIC COLLISION — CHP PIO - LA County (@CHPsouthern) January 16, 2019