$150K Cash Taken in Caught-on-Video Burglary at Encino Home; 2 People Sought: LAPD

Investigators on Wednesday sought the public’s helping identifying two people who burglarized an Encino home and fled with $150,000 cash, jewelry and a handgun.

The incident happened at a residence in the 4400 block of Alonzo Avenue on Dec. 23, according to the Los Angeles Police Department.

One of two males waited in the car while the other entered the home by breaking a window in the back, LAPD said.

Surveillance video shows the second individual throwing a small safe onto the driveway. The other person is seen helping place the item into the vehicle.

Officials described the perpetrators as two white males about 5-foot-6 to 5-foot-10-inches tall weighing 150 to 170 pounds. One was wearing a black cap, shirt, pants and shoes. The other also had a black cap on and wore a blue windbreaker with a white stripe and blue jeans.

They fled in a white 2015 to 2018 Hyundai Santa Fe or Tucson SUV, LAPD said.

Anyone with information can call Detective Dunn at 818-374-7769. During non-business hours or on weekends, callers can dial 877-LAPD-24-7 (1-877-527-3247). Those who wish to remain anonymous can contact Crime Stoppers by calling 800-222-TIPS (8477), using the mobile app “P3 Tips” or visiting lacrimestoppers.org.