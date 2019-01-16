× $15K Reward Offered for Information in 2016 Killing of Palmdale Teen

Officials on Wednesday announced a reward in exchange for information leading to an arrest and conviction in the 2016 killing of a Palmdale boy.

Jacquarius “Jay” Quinn, 17, was found with a fatal gunshot wound in a desolate area of the 23000 block of Old Harold Road in Palmdale the night of Nov. 6, 2016, according to the Los Angeles County Sheriff’s Department.

He had left his home without telling anybody about three-and-a-half hours earlier, the agency said.

At a news conference on Wednesday, Sheriff’s Department Lt. Scott Hoglund said detectives have exhausted all their leads two years after the killing and asked the public for help solving the case.

Kathryn Barger, the L.A. County supervisor for the fifth district, announced a $15,000 reward for information.

“This family needs and deserves justice,” Barger said.

The victim’s mother, Jessica Quinn, described her son as a good kid who was a class clown. She pleaded for anyone who knows about his death to come forward.

“If you guys are scared to come tell it… Come drop a note at my mom’s house or something,” she said tearfully.

“It’s been already two years,” Quinn added.

The teen’s younger sibling also spoke at the news conference in tears, describing Jay as “the best brother you can ask for.”

“Jay was his world. He idolized his brother,” their mother said.

Anyone with information can call the Sheriff’s Department’s homicide bureau at 323-890-5564. Those who wish to remain anonymous can contact Crime Stoppers by calling 800-222-TIPS (8477), using the mobile app “P3 Tips” or visiting lacrimestoppers.org.