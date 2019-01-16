× $90M Claim Filed in Fatal Shooting of Father Camping in Malibu Creek State Park

Three claims for damages totaling “in excess of $90 million” have been filed for the family of a man who was fatally shot while camping with his children at Malibu Creek State Park last June, officials confirmed Wednesday.

The claims were filed on Dec. 21 on behalf of Tristan Beaudette’s widow, Erica Wu, and their young daughters, according to the L.A. County Chief Executive Office. The filings name the L.A. County Sheriff’s Department, California State Parks police and the state Parks and Recreation Commission, a manager with the Chief Executive Office told KTLA.

Each claim lists prospective damages of $30 million for a total “in excess of $90 million,” the official said.

Between November 2016 and last June, a man known to have been sleeping in or around the state park allegedly opened fire seven times on cars and campsites in what Sheriff Alex Villanueva described as “all random, targets of opportunity.”

Investigators said a rifle blast from that shooter, 42-year-old Anthony Rauda, killed Beaudette on June 22.

The victim, 35, was in a tent with his 2- and 4-year-old daughters at the time. The girls were not injured.

In October, officials arrested Rauda on a remote hillside within the park in connection with a string of burglaries in the area. He was armed with a rifle during his capture, leading to speculations that he might’ve been responsible for Beaudette’s death as well as the earlier shootings that surfaced after the June incident.

Forensic evidence later confirmed Rauda’s weapon was used in many of the shootings at the park, officials told the Los Angeles Times.

In early January, prosecutors charged Rauda with one count of murder, 10 counts of attempted murder and five counts of second-degree burglary.

During his campaign to replace then-Sheriff Jim McDonnell in 2018, Villanueva lambasted his opponent’s handling of the case.

He repeated some local residents’ concerns as to why the agency did not let the public know earlier about the potential connection between the seven shootings at the state park.

The county Chief Executive Office said if the settlement offered to Beaudette’s family is less than $20,000, the counsel’s office can approve it. If it’s between $20,000 and $100,000, the L.A. County Claims Board must approve it. If the settlement exceeds $100,000, the Board of Supervisors has to vote on it.

KTLA’s Melissa Pamer contributed to this story.