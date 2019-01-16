× Arcadia High Graduate Among 4 Killed in Suicide Bombing in Afghanistan

An Arcadia High School graduate was among those killed in a suicide bombing in Kabul, Afghanistan, this week, his family said Wednesday.

Manoharan Paul Kamaleson, 55, had just returned to Kabul from a holiday break in Chicago with his family, where they lived before moving to Afghanistan, said his sister Ruth Loisel, who lives in Arcadia.—

On Monday, a suicide bomber detonated explosives in avehicle in the Afghan capital, killing Kamaleson and three others, who were military personnel, and wounding at least 100 people, according to the Associated Press. The Taliban claimed responsibility for the attack.

Kamaleson was the chief operating officer of Kabul’s First MicroFinance Bank, but Loisel said she didn’t know whether the attack happened at his work or near his home.

