‘Baby Doe’ Cold Case: San Diego Police Seek Public’s Help ID’ing Boy Found Dead in Duffel Bag

Police are asking for the public’s help in identifying skeletal remains of a boy found in a duffel bag near a Rancho Bernardo park in 2004, officials said Tuesday.

The National Center for Missing and Exploited Children has teamed up with San Diego Police Department in their continued effort to identify the deceased child, according to KTLA sister station KSWB in San Diego.

Investigators have dubbed the child "Baby Doe" as they seek answers in the cold case, the San Diego Union-Tribune reported last November.

On May 4, 2004, the small boy's remains were discovered by two hikers on a trail near Rancho Bernardo Community Park and Interstate 15.

The hikers noticed a green padded winter-type coat lying over a green and white duffle bag, according to police. When they removed the coat and looked in the bag, they saw a human skull and bones.

Red warm-up pants, gray-tan socks, a blue vest and two sweatshirts were also in the bag.

Forensic Isotope Analysis determined the boy was likely around 2 or 3 years old at the time of his death, and he had been deceased for at least one year before he was found.

The same analysis revealed the child’s mother likely spent time in the southeast while pregnant. She may have lived in Texas shortly after the child was born and then moved to Southern California.

The center completed a facial reconstruction which shows what the child may have looked like and released it this week.

Anyone with information should contact the San Diego Police Department, reference case number 04-029569.

The group’s forensic team is currently assisting law enforcement with over 700 cases of unidentified deceased children.