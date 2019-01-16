× California Candidates, Elected Officials Could Use Campaign Funds to Pay for Child Care Under New Bill

A group of California legislators want to make it easier for parents of young children to run for office by allowing candidates and elected officials to use campaign funds to pay for child care.

The Democratic lawmakers said Wednesday that the change would encourage more women to run for elected office, potentially boosting gender parity in the state Legislature and in local governments across California.

“When you are thinking about running for office, the first thing that comes to mind is what am I going to do with my kids?” Assemblywoman Blanca Rubio (D-Baldwin Park) said. “The perspective should change to how can I be a good candidate without having to worry about what you will do with your kids.”

Assemblyman Rob Bonta (D-Oakland) said details of his legislation, Assembly Bill 220, including whether there would be limits on how much or how often campaign funds could be tapped for child care, would be worked out in the coming months.

