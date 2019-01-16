College of the Canyons Valencia Campus on Lockdown While Authorities Search for Armed Woman

The College of the Canyons’ Valencia campus was placed on lockdown Wednesday afternoon amid an investigation into reports of a woman with a gun nearby, officials said.

Students should shelter in place immediately, the community college said in a tweet shortly after 5:15 p.m.

The Valencia Campus is currently on lockdown. Please shelter in place immediately. More information to follow. — CollegeoftheCanyons (@canyons) January 17, 2019

Los Angeles County sheriff’s officials were called at about 4:35 p.m. regarding a woman in her 20s carrying a rifle near the Valencia campus, located at 26455 Rockwell Canyon Road, Lt. Leo Bauer said.

Rockwell Canyon Road was also closed during the search.

Deputies responded to the school and were going building to building to search for the armed woman, the lieutenant said. But as of 6:15 p.m., nothing suspicious had been found.

About 2,000 students and 200 staff members were on lockdown, according to the Sheriff’s Department. But because the school is currently on winter session, there are not many people on campus as usual, Bauer said.

Still, at 6 p.m. the school said it was canceling all classes on campus for the remainder of the evening. Classes would go on as scheduled at the Canyon Country Campus, which sits about 10 miles east on Sierra Highway.

The Valencia campus covers more than 150 acres, according to the COC website. About 32,150 students are enrolled across the college’s two locations.

KTLA’s Nidia Becerra contributed to this report.

ADVISORY: College of the Canyons, Valencia campus is currently on lockdown. Deputies are conducting safety checks of buildings. pic.twitter.com/aq6NlHJ1HW — SCV Sheriff (@SCVSHERIFF) January 17, 2019