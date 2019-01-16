BREAKING: Several People Injured in 19-Vehicle Crash in Cajon Pass Area

Comfort Food With a Modern Twist With Spoonfed/ Bar Joe

Posted 10:34 AM, January 16, 2019, by

Owner of Spoonfed/Bar Joe Sean Loeffel joined us live to tell us all about his restaurant and their comfort food with a twist menu items.

Spoonfed/Bar Jor
959 Seward St.
Los Angeles, CA.