Covina Mother Charged With Murder in Fatal Stabbing of 2-Year-Old Son

A Covina woman has been charged with murder after allegedly stabbing her young son to death last week, prosecutors announced Tuesday.

In addition to the count of murder, Xa Dinh Ngo — also known as Michelle Ngo — faces a special circumstances allegation that she used a deadly and dangerous weapon in the child’s killing, according to the Los Angeles County District Attorney’s Office. The weapon was identified as a knife.

The 2-year-old boy died after being stabbed multiple times in the family’s townhouse, located in the 100 block of Italia Street, last Friday, a news release from the DA’s office stated.

When officers first came into contact with the 39-year-old woman, she was partially-clothed and running down the middle of the 300 block of Second Avenue around 3:20 a.m. What appeared to be blood was spattered on her body, according to the Covina Police Department.

She was quickly detained after allegedly trying to flee from officers. Ngo initially was uncooperative with authorities, but she made statements that led officers to believe there was a possible victim, police officials said in the release.

Investigators were able to determine where she lived and went to the townhouse.

When police entered the residence, they found the toddler’s body. A small fire was also burning on the second floor.

Ngo was taken for a psychiatric evaluation and then arrested on suspicion of murder after being released from a local hospital.

She faces a possible sentence of 26 years to life in prison if convicted.

Ngo’s bail has been set at $2 million. Her arraignment is scheduled to take place Wednesday.