× Day 3 of L.A. Teachers’ Strike: Even Lower School Attendance and No Talks

Tensions remained high between the teachers union and Los Angeles Unified School District officials as the first Los Angeles teachers’ strike in 30 years continued into its third day Wednesday with no resolution in sight.

United Teachers Los Angeles President Alex Caputo-Pearl repeatedly called Supt. Austin Beutner a liar during an early morning news conference. He also accused Beutner of sending mixed messages about whether students who missed school during the strike would be punished.

“He is trying to create chaos and confusion and fear,” he said.

Student attendance on Wednesday, meanwhile, dipped to its lowest total yet.

Read the full story on LATimes.com.