Watch Live: Teachers Union Makes Announcement on 3rd Day of Strike

Day 3 of L.A. Teachers’ Strike: Even Lower School Attendance and No Talks

Posted 6:58 PM, January 16, 2019, by
Students pose after walking the picket line with their teachers and parents on the third day of the teachers' strike, Jan. 16, 2019, in Los Angeles.(Credit: Robyn Beck/AFP/Getty Images)

Students pose after walking the picket line with their teachers and parents on the third day of the teachers' strike, Jan. 16, 2019, in Los Angeles.(Credit: Robyn Beck/AFP/Getty Images)

Tensions remained high between the teachers union and Los Angeles Unified School District officials as the first Los Angeles teachers’ strike in 30 years continued into its third day Wednesday with no resolution in sight.

United Teachers Los Angeles President Alex Caputo-Pearl repeatedly called Supt. Austin Beutner a liar during an early morning news conference. He also accused Beutner of sending mixed messages about whether students who missed school during the strike would be punished.

“He is trying to create chaos and confusion and fear,” he said.

Student attendance on Wednesday, meanwhile, dipped to its lowest total yet.

Read the full story on LATimes.com.

Related stories