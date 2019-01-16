Dropped Jail Booking Application Used to ID Man Suspected of Burglarizing I.E. Home, Trying to Sexually Assault Teen: Police

A man who allegedly burglarized a Fontana home and attempted to sexually assault an 18-year-old resident has been arrested, and police said Wednesday they were able to identify the suspect after he dropped his booking application from the county jail at the scene.

Officers were first dispatched to a home in the 16000 block of Pennard Lane on Tuesday after a woman called to report she had been attacked by a man armed with a knife while she was in bed, according to a Fontana Police Department news release.

Officers didn’t find the suspect immediately, but an investigation revealed that numerous electronics and other items of value had been stolen from the home.

The suspect was identified as 20-year-old Flavio Hernandez of Rialto, police said.

Hernandez allegedly entered the house through the front door, then went to the 18-year-old woman’s bedroom twice. After the first time, he left and moved the stolen property to a different location where it could be retrieved later, according to police.

“He then went back to the residence with the intent to sexually attack the female victim,” the release read.

But the woman woke up to find the suspect trying to sexually assault her and yelled for help, according to investigators. Her screams prompted the man to flee.

Hernandez was identified as the suspect through a San Bernardino County Jail booking application that he dropped at the scene, authorities said.

He had just been released from jail early after serving a sentence for burglary, according to police.

Hernandez was apprehended in San Bernardino later that day and booked at the West Valley Detention Center on suspicion of burglary with the intent to commit rape. His bail has been set at $500,000, inmate records showed.