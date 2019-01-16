× During LAUSD Teachers Strike, Students Who Go to School May Be More Likely to Watch Movies Than Learn

Los Angeles students who go to school during the teachers’ strike may be more likely to spend their days watching movies than receiving academic instruction in a classroom.

And some of the titles that have been screened could give them nightmares.

When The Times asked parents to name the movies that their students had watched, one said that her eighth-grader and classmates had been shown the unrated Korean zombie apocalypse movie “Train to Busan.”

Films being shown included teen dramas such as “The Hate U Give,” and “Wonder,” and historical biopics.

