Ex-NFL Player Jonathan Martin Can Stand Trial for Criminal Threats Charges Involving Harvard-Westlake School, Judge Rules

A judge Wednesday ruled there is enough evidence for a former NFL player to stand trial on charges he made criminal threats online last year by posting an image of a shotgun and a reference to Harvard-Westlake, where he went to high school.

Jonathan Martin, a former Miami Dolphins offensive lineman, was charged in March with four felony counts of making criminal threats — one for each of the people he tagged in an Instagram post that included an image of a shotgun. He was also charged with one count of carrying a loaded firearm in public.

One criminal-threats count was dismissed Wednesday, said Greg Risling, a spokesman for the Los Angeles County district attorney’s office. Martin’s attorney Winston McKesson said the count was dismissed because the target, Mike Pouncey, said in an interview that he was “not concerned” with the post.

The Feb. 2018 post included the social media handles of high school classmates James Dunleavy and Durall “T.J.” Taylor and former Dolphins teammates Pouncey and Richie Incognito. Martin was the target of a high-profile bullying scandal in the league in 2013. A year later, an investigation commissioned by the NFL highlighted harassment inside the Dolphins locker room and alleged that Martin was bullied by teammates, including Incognito and Pouncey.

