Frank Buckley Interviews: Sam Rubin, Entertainment Anchor/Reporter

Sam Rubin is the award-winning entertainment anchor for the KTLA 5 Morning News. He’s been reporting on the entertainment industry since he joined KTLA in 1991. Sam also appears regularly on Australian TV’s 9 Network Australia and the UK’s ITV.

During this podcast, Sam takes us behind the scenes of the awards campaign process including how A-list actors and studios wine and dine awards voters and influencers. Sam also reveals who he thinks will win in some of the top categories at the 2019 Academy Awards.

Related show links:

Sam Rubin on social media: Instagram | Twitter | Facebook

Subscribe to “Frank Buckley Interviews”: via iTunes | RSS

Twitter: FrankBuckleyTV

Facebook: FrankBuckley

Instagram: FrankBuckleyTV

Email: FrankBuckleyInterviews@KTLA.com

About the Podcast: “Frank Buckley Interviews”