Heavy Rains Cause Roadway Flooding, Roof Collapse in O.C.

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

Heavy rains in Orange County caused roadway flooding and even a roof collapse Tuesday night, as a series of winter storms continue to pound Southern California.

Roads were flooded in Huntington Beach, where Caltrans officials put up signs warning motorists, video from the scene showed. As of Wednesday morning 3.78 inches of rain had fallen in the Huntington Beach area, according to the National Weather Service.

Though the same roadway was dry by Wednesday morning, another storm system is expected to make its way to the Southland in the afternoon.

In addition, Pacific Coast Highway in Huntington Beach is closed in both directions Wednesday morning, also because of flooding, according to Caltrans. The roadway is closed between Seapoint Street and Warner Avenue.

Rainfall also caused an industrial complex's roof to collapse in Fountain Valley Tuesday night. The Fountain Valley Fire Department responded, along with city building and safety officials to assess the damage. No injuries were reported during the incident.

A flash flood watch remain in effect in Orange County until Thursday.

NB & SB PCH is closed until further notice from Seapoint Street to Warner Avenue in Huntington Beach due to flooding. — Caltrans OC (@CaltransOC) January 16, 2019