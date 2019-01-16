Investigation Finds Misconduct by Former State Assemblyman, the Son of L.A. County Supervisor

A California state Assembly investigation says a former lawmaker made unwanted sexual advances before he resigned in 2017.

Wednesday’s report says an outside investigator upheld complaints that Sebastian Ridley-Thomas kissed a woman against her will, held her hand, then called her several times. It also substantiated complaints that he held another employee’s hand and repeatedly winked at her in ways that made her feel uncomfortable.

Ridley-Thomas resigned in December 2017, citing health issues that he said forced five surgeries.

The investigation says the unwanted advances were in 2016. Ridley-Thomas did not immediately respond to a request for comment through the office of his father, Los Angeles County Supervisor Mark Ridley-Thomas.

He was subsequently hired as a professor at USC while under investigation for the harassment allegations, according to the Los Angeles Times. But Ridley-Thomas was fired amid questions about his appointment and a $100,000 donation his father gave the school, the newspaper reported.

The harassment report is the latest to roil the state Legislature. Three other lawmakers resigned a year ago over harassment complaints.