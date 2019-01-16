Investigation Underway After Person Found Dead Behind Silver Lake Trash Can

A person was found dead behind a trash can in Silver Lake Wednesday morning and LAPD officials are investigating.

The incident was reported about 7:35 a.m. along the 1800 block of Hyperion Avenue, Los Angeles Police Officer Tony Im told KTLA.

The person, a female, was not conscious and not breathing.

A traffic unit was called to conduct an investigation, and the incident is now being treated as suspicious, Im said.

No further details about how the woman died, or how long she had been at the location have been released.

KTLA’s Jennifer Thang contributed to this story.