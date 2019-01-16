MOCA to Close Satellite Location at Pacific Design Center in West Hollywood

The Museum of Contemporary Art announced Wednesday that it will close its Pacific Design Center location next month after exhibiting architecture and design at the West Hollywood satellite for more than 20 years.

MOCA will continue an architecture and design program, but at its Grand Avenue and Geffen Contemporary locations in downtown L.A., board Chairwoman Maria Seferian said in a statement.

“We are proud of MOCA’s record of achievement at the PDC,” Seferian said. “We are grateful for our partnership with the PDC and [owner] Charles Cohen and now look forward to consolidating and growing our exhibition activities, including presentations on architecture and design, at MOCA’s two downtown Los Angeles locations.”

The museum said its programming agreement with the PDC was ending, but it’s unclear which party — MOCA or the PDC — decided not to extend it and whether or not the departure is a museum move to trim its budget under new director Klaus Biesenbach.

