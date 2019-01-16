Residents in the Oak Park area of Ventura County were under voluntary evacuation orders Wednesday as the third in a series of storms was slated to bring more rain to the region. Erin Myers reports for the KTLA 5 Morning News on Jan. 16, 2019.
Oak Park Residents Under Voluntary Evacuation Orders as Series of Storms Soak SoCal
