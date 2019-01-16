Officials to Assess Evacuation Orders in Woolsey Fire Burn Areas as New Storm Bears Down

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

Officials will be assessing the mandatory evacuation orders in the Woolsey Fire burn area as another storm prepares to bear down on Southern California Wednesday.

Tuesday’s storm did not create the debris flows officials had feared, but this week’s third storm – and possibly the most powerful – is slated to move into the region Wednesday and dump rain through Thursday, according to the National Weather Service.

Those still under mandatory evacuation orders Wednesday morning included the following areas:

• Corral Canyon / El Nido

• Escondido / Old Chimney

• Escondido Drive / Latigo Canyon

• Malibu West / Trancas Canyon

• Malibou Lake

• All of Ramirez Canyon Road and adjacent streets

• Paradise Cove Mobile Home Park & Restaurant

No rain was falling in Malibu early Wednesday, but showers were expected to return later in the day.

Excavation crews took the opportunity to clear out storm drains in the Ramirez Canyon Creek area overnight.

“If it all builds up and pushes down … that’s how you get your mud slides," Tom Romero with Badger Daylight Excavation said.

All four Malibu schools in the Santa Monica-Malibu Unified School District will be closed again Wednesday, according to the city’s website. All Santa Monica schools were expected to remain open.

Officials planned to reassess the area, including the current evacuation orders later Wednesday.

The following areas in Ventura County were also under mandatory evacuation orders as of Tuesday night:

• South Coast of Ventura County (Deer Creek/Yerba Buena)

• Matilija / Wheeler Springs / North fork (extending along Oso Road)

No changes to the orders were apparent on the Ventura County Emergency Information page Wednesday morning.

Wednesday’s storm is expected to tap into some subtropical moisture and bring significant rainfall to the region before departing Thursday.

The heavier showers are expected to arrive in Los Angeles County later in the afternoon or evening, according to the Weather Service.

The system is expected to bring 1.5 to 3 inches of rain to most areas from southern Santa Barbara County to Los Angeles County. Some mountain areas could get as much as 4 inches of rain.

Rainfall rates of about .5 of an inch per hour could develop over the burn areas, according to forecasters. Thunderstorms are not expected with this system.

The showers are forecast to come to an end sometime Thursday afternoon, with partly cloudy skies returning by Friday.