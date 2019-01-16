× Parents Sue Huntington Beach School District After Sons Were Told Not to Pass Out Fliers About Bringing Bibles to Class

A Huntington Beach mother and father are suing the Huntington Beach City School District after their sons initially were told they couldn’t pass out fliers encouraging their classmates to bring their Bibles to school.

The federal lawsuit, filed Jan. 7 in U.S. District Court in Santa Ana, came after the principal of Peterson Elementary School told Holly Bausch in October that her sons Micah and Nieko couldn’t pass out the Bring Your Bible to School Day fliers during campus instructional hours — including class time, recess and lunch — because of the papers’ religious content.

Bring Your Bible to School Day is an annual nationwide event sponsored by the Christian organization Focus on the Family. According to the event’s website, children take their Bibles to school every October to “share God’s hope and celebrate religious freedom by doing something simple, yet powerful: They bring their Bibles to school and talk about it with friends.”

The fliers show a child holding an open Bible, along with the event’s website address and an excerpt from Matthew 5:16: “Let your light shine.”

Read the full story at LATimes.com.