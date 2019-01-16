Person Spotted on Metro Tracks When Loss of Power Led to Evacuation of 2 Trains ‘Could Be Involved’ in Outage: L.A. Metro

Passengers aboard two Metro trains were evacuated Wednesday afternoon after the trains lost power. A person was spotted trespassing on the Metro tracks around the time of the power failure, a spokesman said.

The trains lost power shortly after 1 p.m. between 7th Street and the Westlake/MacArthur Park station. All riders evacuated safely to the station, and service resumed at about 2 p.m., said Metro spokesman Dave Sotero.

“It could be the trespasser was somehow involved with the power failure,” Sotero said.

Trains are experiencing delays of about 20 minutes, but Sotero said service should catch up by rush hour.

