× Robert Durst Murder Trial is Set for September; Prosecution Allowed to Present Evidence Related to 2001 Texas Killing

Four years after his arrest, Robert Durst — the idiosyncratic New York real estate tycoon accused of killing his best friend two decades ago — finally has a trial date.

During a court hearing in Los Angeles on Tuesday, a judge set the trial for late in the summer after conferring with Durst.

“Yeah,” Durst responded in his signature slow and creaking voice, “Sept. 3 is fine for trial.”

But in a setback for Durst’s defense team, the judge also ruled that the Los Angeles County district attorney’s office can present evidence in the trial relating to the 2001 killing of a Texas neighbor, for which Durst was acquitted of murder.

Read the full story on LATimes.com.