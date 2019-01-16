Robert Durst Murder Trial is Set for September; Prosecution Allowed to Present Evidence Related to 2001 Texas Killing

Watch Live: UTLA Holds News Conference on Third Day of Teachers Strike
Real Estate Heir Robert Durst looks at attorney David Z. Chesnoff (right) as they appear in the Airport Branch of the Los Angeles County Superior Court during a preliminary hearing on Dec. 21, 2016 in Los Angeles/ (Credit: Jae C. Hong-Pool/Getty Images)

Four years after his arrest, Robert Durst — the idiosyncratic New York real estate tycoon accused of killing his best friend two decades ago — finally has a trial date.

During a court hearing in Los Angeles on Tuesday, a judge set the trial for late in the summer after conferring with Durst.

“Yeah,” Durst responded in his signature slow and creaking voice, “Sept. 3 is fine for trial.”

But in a setback for Durst’s defense team, the judge also ruled that the Los Angeles County district attorney’s office can present evidence in the trial relating to the 2001 killing of a Texas neighbor, for which Durst was acquitted of murder.

