Just steps from the Pacific Ocean, the Seal Beach shoreline was turned into a lake Wednesday night as a winter storm pounded the coast. Mary Beth McDade reports for the KTLA 5 News at 10 on Jan. 16, 2019.
Seal Beach Waterfront Flooded by Powerful Winter Storm
