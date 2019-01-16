Several People Injured in 19-Vehicle Crash in Cajon Pass Area

Several people were injured in a 19-vehicle crash along the 15 Freeway in the Cajon Pass area.

The crash occurred along the southbound 15 Freeway south of Oak Hills, according to the San Bernardino County Fire Department.

Victims were being triaged, but preliminary reports indicated 35 people suffered minor to moderate injuries.

The 15 Freeway is closed in both directions at Oak Hills.

It is unclear what caused the crash, but video from the scene showed there was dense fog in the area at the time.

Among the vehicles involved were FedEx delivery trucks and big rigs. Many of the vehicles suffered extensive damage, video from the scene showed.

Southern California has also been drenched with rain during a series of winter storms.

A Caltrans camera captured an image of a traffic backup in the area after the crash.

Update #1 with Live View: SBCO: SB I-15 south of Oak Hill Rd in Hesperia. Multi collision blocking all lanes. Unknown duration. #Caltrans8 pic.twitter.com/xB86fFVoPc — Caltrans District 8 (@Caltrans8) January 16, 2019