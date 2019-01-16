‘Sick to Fit’ Josh LaJaunie’s Weight loss Journey

Fitness inspiration and author Josh LaJaunie joined us live to talk about his inspiration journey to better health.  Josh’s new book is called “Sick to Fit – 3 Simple Techniques that Got Me from 420 pounds to the cover of Runners World, Good Morning American and the Today Show”  For more information, visit his website or visit WellStart Health. You can also follow Josh on social media.