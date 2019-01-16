× SpaceX to Move Mars Spaceship, Booster Work From Port of L.A. to Texas

In a reversal of a deal local officials touted as a win for Los Angeles tech, SpaceX will no longer be developing and building its Mars spaceship and rocket booster system at the Port of Los Angeles. Instead, the work will be done in South Texas.

“This decision does not impact our current manufacture, design, and launch operations in Hawthorne and Vandenberg Air Force Base in California,” a company spokesperson said in a statement Wednesday. “Additionally, SpaceX will continue recovery operations of our reusable Falcon rockets and Dragon spacecraft at the Port of Los Angeles.”

SpaceX has completed assembly of a prototype of the Starship hopper vehicle at the South Texas facility.

Los Angeles City Councilman Joe Buscaino was told of the decision by company officials in a conference call late last week, said Branimir Kvartuc, communications director for the councilman. The company had planned to build its Starship and Super Heavy booster at the port.

