‘Super Wolf Blood Moon’: Here’s How to See This Weekend’s Lunar Eclipse

Get set for the first celestial event of 2019: The “Super Wolf Blood Moon” will rise Sunday evening, KTLA sister station WHNT in Huntsville, Alabama reports.

For the first time in three years, the United States will be able to experience a total lunar eclipse. According to NASA, it will be one of the sky’s “most dazzling shows,” as the moon will be at its closest point to Earth, making the moon appear slightly bigger and a lot brighter, an event that is often referred to as a “supermoon.”

But that’s not the only thing that will make this eclipse stand out. Total lunar eclipses are often call “blood moons” because when the sun, Earth and moon align, the sunlight that passes through the Earth’s atmosphere will appear to turn the moon red. And because lunar eclipses can occur only during a full moon — and the first full moon in January is known as a “wolf moon” — many are calling this spectacular event a “Super Blood Wolf Moon Eclipse.”

People in North and South America, as well as those in western parts of Europe and Africa, will have front-row seats to this show.

When is the best time to see the Super Wolf Blood Moon lunar eclipse?

The best time to view this Super Wolf Blood Moon undergo the eclipse will be after 9:30 p.m.Sunday; that’s the time that the moon will begin to pass into Earth’s shadow.

According to Space.com, the total eclipse will begin at 8:41 p.m. PT and peak at 9:13 p.m.; the total eclipse will end at 9:43 p.m.

While the eclipse will already be happening by the time the moon rises for some residents of Alaska and Hawaii, people in the rest of the country will have a chance to see every stage of the event, depending on local weather conditions.