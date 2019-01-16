Suspect Charged in Fatal Shooting of Man Walking Home After Shift at East L. A. In-N-Out Is Set to Be Arraigned

The suspected gunman charged with capital murder in the fatal shooting of a man who was walking home after a shift at an In-N-Out in East Los Angeles late last year is scheduled to be arraigned Wednesday.

Abraham Julianny Caberea, 19, was arrested on Dec. 21 in the Nov. 7 killing of 22-year-old Rene Lupian, in what has been described by detectives as a “robbery that went bad.”

Caberea was charged Dec. 26 with one count of murder with a special circumstance allegation that he committed the crime during a robbery. The complaint also includes firearm allegations, the DA’s office stated in a news release.

Also arrested in the case were Wayne Andrew Seare, 20, and Samantha Irene Castillo, 20, who face a felony count of second-degree robbery along with Caberea.

In addition, Seare was charged with one felony count of accessory after the fact, the DA’s office stated.

On the night of the shooting, the group was traveling in a vehicle and followed Lupian as he left a liquor store in the 2400 block of Whittier Boulevard, prosecutors said.

Lupian had recently finished his shift at a nearby In-N-Out and stopped at the liquor store to pick up some beer, authorities said.

When Lupian was near the 900 block of South Concourse Avenue, Caberea allegedly got out of the vehicle and robbed Lupian.

Detectives said Lupian was compliant with the robber until he asked for a cross and gold chain that was given to him by his grandmother.

Lupian would not give up the items for sentimental reasons and was shot, according to authorities. He later died at a hospital.

Caberea, Seare and Castillo were identified several weeks after the shooting and arrested.

All three were scheduled to be arraigned Wednesday.

Caberea is being held without bail.

Bail for Seare stands at $1.05 million, and Castillo’s is set at $130,000, according to the DA’s office.

Caberea was identified as Cabrera in an earlier Los Angeles County Sheriff’s Department news release. The updated spelling is what was found in the criminal complaint, a spokesperson with the DA’s office said.