Teachers Are Also on Strike at 3 South L.A. Charter Schools — a First for California

Teachers at three charter schools in South Los Angeles walked off the job Tuesday, marking the first time ever that a charter school organization in California went on strike, according to the teachers union.

The strikers joined thousands of other L.A. educators who began a strike a day earlier against the L.A. Unified School District, the nation’s second-largest school system.

Charter schools are publicly funded, but can be privately operated. They are also exempt from union contracts affecting school districts.

Although it’s rare, teachers at charter schools may organize and seek representation from a union, just as the teachers at the Accelerated Schools did. This is said to be only the second time nationally that instructors at a charter school organization went on strike.

