25-Year-Old Professional Bull Rider Dies After Being Stepped on During Competition: Witness

A bull rider died from injuries he suffered during an event at the National Western Stock Show in Denver on Tuesday night.

Mason Lowe of Exeter, Missouri, was ranked 18th in the world, according to the Professional Bull Riders Association. He had been a professional rider for seven years.

The event he was scheduled to be competing in on Tuesday night was called the PBR Chute Out, a test of how long a rider can stay up and atop an out-of-control bull, KTLA sister station KDVR in Denver reported.

"We are deeply saddened to report that Mason Lowe passed away this evening following injuries sustained at the PBR event in Denver," said Sean Gleason, president of the Professional Bull Riders Association.

"The entire PBR and National Western sports family extends our heartfelt condolences and deepest sympathies to Mason’s wife Abbey and his family."

Kevin Ray, who attended Tuesday's event, said Lowe was bucked off and had been "obviously stepped on" by the bull.

"We couldn't really tell where — his chest or his head — from where we were sitting," he told television station KMGH in Denver.

Lowe stumbled over to the exit where the riders leave the arena and collapsed, according to Ray.

"He just laid there motionless for a while," Ray said. "This is what brings it back to reality. Nobody wants that. That takes it from fun and exciting to heartbreaking."

Lowe, 25, had earned nearly $10,000 in competitions so far this year.