3 Men Found Fatally Shot, 1 Injured Inside Parked Cars in Palmdale: LASD

Authorities found three men fatally shot and another man injured inside two parked cars in Palmdale Wednesday, according to the Los Angeles County Sheriff’s Department.

At around 11:15 p.m., authorities responded to the scene in the area of Ranch Center Drive and 40th Street W. after a call came in about a possible gunshot victim, LASD said.

Three of the victims were pronounced dead at the scene, and the fourth was found injured and was transported to a nearby hospital. His condition is unknown.

All victims suffered what appeared to be gun shot wounds, a news release said.

The victims were not identified by authorities.

No murder weapon was recovered at the scene and no suspect description was available, LASD said.

Los Angeles County Sheriff’s Department Homicide Bureau Detectives are investigating the case.

Anyone with information on this incident is encouraged to contact the Los Angeles County Sheriff’s Department at 323-890-5500. Or call “Crime Stoppers” at 800-222-8477 to provide information anonymously.