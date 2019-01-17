7 Marathons, 7 Continents, 7 Days With Eric Tozer

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

Founder and President of the Diabetes Sports Project Foundation Eric Tozer joined us live to talk about the incredible feat he’s about to take on --running 7 marathons in 7 days on 7 continents. If Eric completes the World Marathon Challenge, he will be the first person to have done it with TD1. Eric is doing this all in support of JDRF. Eric is a diabetes ambassador who inspires the community through sports and utilizes his athletic accomplishments, such as Running Across America and Ironman triathlons, as a platform to be a role model in the diabetes community. To follow Eric on his journey, you can go to his website or JDRF. You can also follow him on social media @JDRF