Watch: KTLA’s Newscast From the 1994 Morning the Northridge Earthquake Left the L.A. Region Devastated

7 Marathons, 7 Continents, 7 Days With Eric Tozer

Posted 11:50 AM, January 17, 2019, by

Founder and President of the Diabetes Sports Project Foundation Eric Tozer joined us live to talk about the incredible feat he’s about to take on --running 7 marathons in 7 days on 7 continents. If Eric completes the World Marathon Challenge, he will be the first person to have done it with TD1.  Eric is doing this all in support of JDRF.  Eric is a diabetes ambassador who inspires the community through sports and utilizes his athletic accomplishments, such as Running Across America and Ironman triathlons, as a platform to be a role model in the diabetes community. To follow Eric on his journey, you can go to his website or JDRF. You can also follow him on social media @JDRF