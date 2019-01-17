Founder and President of the Diabetes Sports Project Foundation Eric Tozer joined us live to talk about the incredible feat he’s about to take on --running 7 marathons in 7 days on 7 continents. If Eric completes the World Marathon Challenge, he will be the first person to have done it with TD1. Eric is doing this all in support of JDRF. Eric is a diabetes ambassador who inspires the community through sports and utilizes his athletic accomplishments, such as Running Across America and Ironman triathlons, as a platform to be a role model in the diabetes community. To follow Eric on his journey, you can go to his website or JDRF. You can also follow him on social media @JDRF
7 Marathons, 7 Continents, 7 Days With Eric Tozer
