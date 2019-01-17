Bay Area Wakes to Earthquake for Second Straight Morning

Posted 7:53 AM, January 17, 2019, by
A 3.5 earthquake struck near downtown Oakland on Jan. 17, 2019. (Credit: U.S. Geological Survey)

A 3.5 earthquake struck near downtown Oakland on Jan. 17, 2019. (Credit: U.S. Geological Survey)

On the 25th anniversary of the Northridge earthquake, the second temblor in two days has woken up the Bay Area, with the last seismic event a magnitude 3.5 centered in the Oakland-Berkeley Hills.

The latest temblor struck at 6:11 a.m., with an epicenter less than a mile west of the western edge of the Caldecott Tunnel — about 2 miles southeast of the UC Berkeley campus and 4 miles northeast of downtown Oakland.

An earlier quake, a magnitude 3.4, hit a day earlier at 4:42 a.m.

The U.S. Geological Survey reported light shaking, or Intensity Level 4 shaking, on the Modified Mercalli Intensity Scale. Shaking of this type generally is felt indoors by many, and rattle dishes and windows and cause walls to make a cracking sound. It can feel like a heavy truck striking a building, and rock standing cars noticeably.

Read the full story on LATimes.com