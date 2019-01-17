‘Build the Wall’: LAUSD Employee Removed From School After Video Shows Her Yelling at Striking Teachers

A Los Angeles Unified employee working at South Gate Middle School during the teachers’ strike was removed from the school after she shouted, “Build the wall!” at picketers.

The district said it was investigating the incident, which went viral when a video was posted on Facebook.

“This behavior is inexcusable and directly contradicts the mission and values of @LASchools,” said a district tweet Wednesday. LAUSD spokeswoman Shannon Haber would not identify the employee or say what her job was.

The video begins with an argument between picketers outside the school and a staff member sitting in her car parked on school grounds.

