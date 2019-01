Please enable Javascript to watch this video

The Burrous' Bites Special is hosted by fellow KTLA Weekend Morning News team members Lynette Romero, Dayna Devon, and Liberté Chan. It includes Chris Burrous' final unaired Burrous' Bites segments: Iron Skillet in Ontario, The Chicken Koop in Whittier, and Waypoint Café at the Camarillo Airport. For location information on each restaurant, click the restaurant names above.

Originally aired on KTLA 5 on Saturday, January 12, 2019.