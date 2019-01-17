× Deputy Among 3 Taken to Hospital After He Opened Cardboard Box Left in Santa Ana Courtroom

Four people became ill after a sheriff’s deputy opened a small cardboard box found in a courtroom in Santa Ana on Thursday, officials said.

The deputy and two others were subsequently taken to a hospital for further evaluation, but their symptoms were not life-threatening, Orange County Fire Authority Capt. Larry Kurtz said.

A bomb squad and hazardous material team responded after the incident was first reported at the Central Justice Center on Civic Center Drive in Santa Ana around 2:30 p.m., according to Carrie Braun, a public information officer for the O.C. Sheriff’s Department.

Braun said the deputy, a male in his 50s, was in medical distress and felt the need to report the situation. The other three affected were all court employees.

Investigators were still trying to determine whether the package was mailed to the courthouse or left there by someone. Authorities were also awaiting the result of forensic analysis to determine what it contained.

“Unfortunately, substances like this don’t come with labels,” Kurtz said.

Hazmat crews and investigators remained on scene Thursday afternoon. No further details were immediately available.