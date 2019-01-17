Diva Defined with Sheryl Lee Ralph: Bresha Webb

In this hilarious episode of “Diva Defined with Sheryl Lee Ralph,” actress and comedian Bresha Webb talks about her Journey from Baltimore, Maryland to Hollywood. Bresha discusses the importance of faith on her road to success, being typecast and reinventing herself as an actress and comedian.

