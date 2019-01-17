Flash Flood Watch Issued for Thomas Fire Burn Area in Santa Barbara County

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

A flash flood warning is in effect in the Thomas Fire burn area in Santa Barbara County Thursday, amid the final in a series of powerful winter storms that have soaked the Southland.

The community of Montecito is especially of concern, after a devastating mudslide killed 23 people last January. The area was burned in the destructive Thomas Fire, which left behind loose debris.

The National Weather Service issued a flash flood warning about 4:30 a.m, but it was downgraded to a watch by 7:30 a.m. Flash flooding, debris flows and rockslides are "imminent or occurring," the agency said.

Rainfall rates are expected to exceed an inch per hour. Residents in Carpinteria, Montecito and Summerland are advised to get to higher ground and not to drive through standing water.

No evacuations have been ordered in the area.

A reprieve in the rain is expected Thursday, but more rain is in the forecast next week.

