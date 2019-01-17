Flash Flood Warnings Issued in San Bernardino, Fontana and Moreno Valley

A flash flood warning was issued across parts of San Bernardino County Thursday afternoon, according to the National Weather Service.

An alert from the agency warned of flooding that’s expected to affect cities including San Bernardino, Fontana and Moreno Valley until 1:30 p.m. It tells residents to avoid walking or driving through rising flood waters and seek higher ground.

Up to 1.7 million people and 394 schools could be impacted by the flash flooding, officials said.

Across Orange and San Bernardino counties, rainfall totals were reaching up to 10 inches in 5 days in some areas, officials said. The San Bernardino County Sheriff’s Department warned of driving risks in the heavy rain, reminding drivers to pay attention to road signs.

The rain isn't going away just yet 🌧️. We are expected to see rain through tonight. Take the necessary precautions, follow road signs, and DO NOT enter flooded roadways ⚠️ pic.twitter.com/mmiKmnmFUJ — San Bernardino County Sheriff (@sbcountysheriff) January 17, 2019

Rainfall totals from the #AtmosphericRiver in the past 24 hours only have been significant across the foothills of Orange and San Bernardino counties #cawx #castorm with wettest locations approaches 10 inches in 5 days pic.twitter.com/6VfecyeGL2 — NWS San Diego (@NWSSanDiego) January 17, 2019

Flash Flood Warning including San Bernardino CA, Fontana CA, Moreno Valley CA until 1:30 PM PST pic.twitter.com/BYA8rvwrOj — NWS San Diego (@NWSSanDiego) January 17, 2019