Hiker in Critical Condition After Being Hit by Falling Boulder in Malibu

A 57-year-old woman is in critical condition after being hit by a falling boulder in Malibu Thursday morning, the Los Angeles County Sheriff’s Department said in a tweet.

The boulder came crashing down the hillside onto an unspecified area of Rambla Pacifico Street, according to LASD.

The victim, who was not identified, was hiking at the time of the incident, the tweet said.

Authorities warn residents to avoid canyon areas that are prone to loose boulders, flash floods and debris flow.

Powerful rains pummeled South L.A. Thursday, prompting mandatory evacuation orders and several road closures for Woolsey Fire burn areas.

This incident is the second reported case of injury due to a boulder that fell in Malibu Thursday.

Malibu Canyon Road was closed from Piuma Road to Civic Center Way after a large boulder came tumbling down overnight, hitting a car and injuring one person whose condition was unknown.

The storm is expected to bring between 2 and 5 inches of rain to the area, and the heavy downpours could lead to more debris flows and dangerous conditions for residents.