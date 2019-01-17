× L.A. County Sheriff’s Deputy to Plead Guilty in Marijuana Warehouse Heist: Federal Prosecutors

A Los Angeles County Sheriff’s deputy has agreed to plead guilty to federal charges arising from an audacious heist at a marijuana warehouse.

In a plea agreement he signed this month, Deputy Marc Antrim admitted to the elaborate ruse in which he and a team of accomplices posed as narcotics deputies on a legitimate raid in order to steal more than half a ton of marijuana and safes filled with cash.

Antrim, a patrol deputy in the sheriff’s Temple City station, and two other men were arrested in November, not long after they carried out the robbery in the early-morning hours of Oct. 29. One of the other men, Kevin McBride, 43, also signed a plea deal; an attorney for the third man, Eric Rodriguez, said he is in talks with prosecutors to do the same.

Sentencing laws require U.S. District Judge Virginia Phillips to send Antrim to prison for a minimum of 12 years for two of the five crimes to which he has confessed, according to the plea agreement. No court hearings have been set yet for the men to enter pleas and be sentenced.

