Student Charged in Citrus College Shooting Threat That Prompted Hourslong Lockdown

A 30-year-old man was charged Thursday in the shooting threat made to Citrus college in Glendora, the Los Angeles County District Attorney’s Office said.

Terrell Lee Bennett of Pomona faces one felony count of making criminal threats and one count of unlawful possession of ammunition, the DA said.

The defendant allegedly called police Tuesday morning threatening to “shoot up” Citrus College.

The threat prompted a lockdown that lasted several hours as authorities searched the area. A bomb squad and robot were also at the scene, Sky5 aerial footage showed.

Bennett is an online student at Citrus College and was scheduled to attend an in-person class on Tuesday, Glendora Police Department Sgt. Shawna Celello said in a written statement.

The defendant was found on campus about four hours later and arrested without a struggle, a news release said.

No weapons or explosives were found in his vehicle, according to Celello.

“Suicide by cop appears to be a possible motive, based on Bennett’s statements,” Celello said.

If convicted, Bennett faces a possible maximum sentence of 10 years and four months in state prison, according to the news release.

The defendant’s bail is set at $500,000, according to public records.

The Glendora Police Department is investigating the case.

Bennet’s arraignment is scheduled for Thursday at a West Covina court.

