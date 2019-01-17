× Mudslide Under Home Triggers Evacuations in Hollywood Hills West Area

Evacuations were underway in Hollywood Hills West area on Thursday morning following mud and debris flows beneath a house that is under construction, according to the Los Angeles Fire Department.

The evacuations are a precautionary measure after an unknown amount of soil moved under a hillside home in the area of 1800 North Stanley Avenue around 9:30 a.m., an LAFD alert stated.

It was not immediately known how many homes the order impacted.

Five workers from the construction site have also been evacuated.

A department of building and safety team has arrived at the scene to assess the situation, which was described as being “static” as of 10:30 a.m., LAFD officials said.

“As the home under construction is anchored by what workers describe as 60′ deep caissons secured in bedrock, there is presently minimal concern that the home under construction as a whole will slide down the hill,” the alert read.

No injuries have been reported and no one is trapped, officials said.

Check back for updates on this developing story.