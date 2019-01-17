Mudslides Close Canyon Roads in Woolsey Fire Burn Areas as Evacuation Orders Remain in Place

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

The third in a series of storms is bringing powerful rain to Southern California Thursday, prompting continued mandatory evacuations and several road closures for Woolsey Fire burn areas.

The canyon roads have been hardest hit by the ongoing showers.

Road closed signs were up early Thursday morning on South Topanga Canyon Boulevard at Pacific Coast Highway after a rock slide left debris on the roadway overnight.

Malibu Canyon Road is also closed from Piuma Road to Civic Center Way. A large boulder came crashing down the hillside overnight and struck a car as it was traveling on Malibu Canyon Road.

The driver was complaining of pain following the crash and taken to a hospital in unknown condition.

ROAD CLOSURE: Malibu Canyon Road between Piuma Road and Civic Center Way, Malibu is closed due to rocks slides. A driver was struck by a falling boulder and was transported to a local hospital where she complained of pain. Unknown eta of when canyon will re open. pic.twitter.com/vyXFQ5PliH — LASD Lost Hills Stn. (@LHSLASD) January 17, 2019

Geologists are planning to head out to the area Thursday to take a look at the hillsides.

Thursday’s storm is expected to bring between 2 and 5 inches of rain to the area, prompting officials to leave many mandatory and voluntary evacuation orders, which were issued two days ago, in place.

The following areas, which include about 300 homes, were under mandatory evacuation orders:

• Corral Canyon / El Nido

• Escondido / Old Chimney

• Escondido / Latigo Canyon

• Malibu West / Trancas Canyon

• Malibu Park / Bonsall

• Malibou Lake

• All of Ramirez Canyon Road and adjacent streets

• Paradise Cove Mobile Home Park & Restaurant

Malibu schools will remain closed Thursday, according to the city’s website.

A flash flood watch is in effect until 1 p.m. for the Woolsey, Hill, South and Stone burn areas in Los Angeles and eastern Ventura counties, according to the National Weather Service.

Forecasters are concerned about rainfall rates reaching between .5 and .75 of an inch per hour.

The heavy downpours could lead to more debris flows, bringing dangerous conditions to home owners and drivers.

A flood advisory is also in place for most of Los Angeles County until 8:30 a.m.

The rain is expected to taper off Thursday night with partly cloudy skies due to return on Friday.